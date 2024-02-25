Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Curtiss-Wright worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $240.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

