Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 19,054 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.62% of Nexstar Media Group worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $875,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $195.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

