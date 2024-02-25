AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,079,000 after buying an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,362,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,078,000 after buying an additional 96,793 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $179.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

