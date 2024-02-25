Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 89,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $331.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.92. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $335.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

