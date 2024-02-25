Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Rollins worth $31,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ROL opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

