SALT (SALT) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $29,144.97 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.73 or 1.00020275 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00208380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0288388 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $27,778.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

