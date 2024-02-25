Solana Market Cap Reaches $45.65 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $103.51 or 0.00200231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $45.65 billion and $925.92 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Solana
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 570,375,253 coins and its circulating supply is 441,081,823 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
