PotCoin Market Capitalization Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $52.79 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00136155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

