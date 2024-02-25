Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

