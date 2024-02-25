62,125 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $100,090.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,866.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,675. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

