Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $252,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $548.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.82 and a 200-day moving average of $464.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $550.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

