Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $232,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

