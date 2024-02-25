Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.5 million-$933.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.9 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 812,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,059. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Alarm.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

