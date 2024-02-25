Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $583.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.92. The stock has a market cap of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.