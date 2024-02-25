TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

