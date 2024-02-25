Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

