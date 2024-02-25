Covestor Ltd Has $107,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

