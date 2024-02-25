Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,431 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

