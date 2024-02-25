Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIZD stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.