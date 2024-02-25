C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 900,249 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 477,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.04 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,863. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.