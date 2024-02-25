C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $39,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $817,220. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

