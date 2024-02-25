Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $400,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

