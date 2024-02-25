C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,025,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149,783 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $75.01 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

