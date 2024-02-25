Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of RUN opened at $11.90 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

