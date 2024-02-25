Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Duolingo worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.32. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

