C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

