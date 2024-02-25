C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

