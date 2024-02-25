Covestor Ltd Sells 355 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NUE opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.