Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $36,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Onsemi by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Onsemi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Down 2.8 %

ON stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.