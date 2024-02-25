Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 45,801 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45,801 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

