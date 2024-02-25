Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of NatWest Group worth $37,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 786,680 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.04 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.