Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 487,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Ryanair worth $45,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

