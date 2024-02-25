Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 539 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.37 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

