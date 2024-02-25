Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $42.40 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of SEI Investments worth $42,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4,518.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $67.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,719 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

