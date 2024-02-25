YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $997.24

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 997.24 ($12.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.11). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.48), with a volume of 142,011 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.00) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,709.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.10), for a total value of £114,240 ($143,842.86). 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

