Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 393,528 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.35% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $43,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IHG opened at $111.69 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.