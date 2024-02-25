Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,854 shares of company stock worth $4,660,161 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.