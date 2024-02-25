Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.18 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

