Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 103.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FI opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

