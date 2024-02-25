Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 64,361 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,361 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 731,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,226. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

