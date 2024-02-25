Newlands Management Operations LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 2.1% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $197,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.6 %

SNOW traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,006. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

