Newlands Management Operations LLC Increases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 127.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up about 0.0% of Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newlands Management Operations LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,110 shares of company stock worth $18,884,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,284,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,827. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.