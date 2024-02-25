Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

