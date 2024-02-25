Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.