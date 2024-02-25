Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 19,995 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 499,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

