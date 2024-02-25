Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 182,280 Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Alpine Immune Sciences accounts for about 1.7% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.37% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $33.92. 785,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,092. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,182 shares of company stock worth $6,162,851. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.