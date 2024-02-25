Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $371.96. 3,398,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.37. The company has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.