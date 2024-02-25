Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,112. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

