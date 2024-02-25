Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 4.26% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. 23,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

