AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $178.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

